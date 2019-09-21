The final day of Obion County CornFest has a big schedule of activities.

“Family Day in the Park” will begin with vendors at Kiwanis Park starting at 9:00.

Also at 9:00, “Pets in the Park” and the “Cornbread Cookoff” sign-up will begin.

From 9:00 until 3:00 will be cake walks, with Pumpkin Painting, the Tractor Pedal Car Race and the Cornbread Cookoff Finals starting at 10:00.

Also at 10:00, there will be train rides, pony rides, a petting zoo and kids inflatables.

At 11:00, the Pie Eating Contest and Pie in the Face event will take place, followed at noon with the corn eating and corn shucking contest.

Bed Races will be held at 1:00, followed by a cornhole tournament at 2:00 and the Great CornFest Idol finals at 2:00.