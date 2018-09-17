CornFest held their Miss Fall Fest beauty pageants on Sunday, which were preliminaries to the Miss Tennessee pageant.

At the Capitol Theater, Anna Bright, of Troy, was crowned the “Miss Fall Fest”.

She is the daughter of Amy Bright and John Bright.

The “Miss Fall Fest Iris Princess” was Sarah Kissell of Ripley, and “Miss Fall Fest Outstanding Teen” was McKenna Thrower of Paris.

Tonight, CornFest will hold their Fashion Show at Discovery Park of America.

Tickets are $25 each and will include dinner.

Doors will open at 4:30 for vendor shopping and social hour, with dinner served at 7:00.

