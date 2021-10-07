CornFest to Honor Glenda Chrisp as “Pride of Obion County”

Obion County CornFest will honor a longtime contributor to the festival and community next week.

The CornFest “Pride of Obion County Luncheon” will be held on Wednesday, to honor Glenda Chrisp as this years recipient.

Ms. Chrisp becomes the 32nd person to receive the award.

She has served with Fall Fest and CornFest for over 30 years, and was the Director of Main Street-Union City for 17 years.

Over the years, Ms. Chrisp has also worked with numerous other organizations, and has been honored with awards for her leadership and contributions.

CornFest board member Dana Pruitt told Thunderbolt News that Ms. Chrisp was very deserving of the county’s highest honor.(AUDIO)

Wednesday’s “Pride of Obion County Luncheon” will be held at noon at Discovery Park of America, and tickets to the event have been sold out.