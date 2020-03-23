The coronavirus issue is now affecting the way larger winning Tennessee lottery tickets are redeemed.

Lottery officials announced the temporary closure of their Nashville Headquarters Claim cCenter, along with district offices in Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga.

Lottery reports said players can claim prizes less than $600 at any of their retailer locations.

Prize amounts of $600 or above must now be claimed by mailing the winning ticket to the Nashville Headquarters.

All drawing-style tickets must be postmarked with 180-days after the draw date, and 90-days for the willing instant “scratch-off” tickets.