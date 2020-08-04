Positive cases of coronavirus continue to increase in the local area.

Obion County has now topped the 400 mark, with 453 cases confirmed since March 28th.

Of those cases, the Department of Health says 281 are still “active”.

In Weakley County, 310 total positive cases have been reported, with 214 of those still considered as “active”.

Tuesday’s report indicated Gibson County with 340 “active” cases from the total of 590 reported during the period.

Dyer County has 312 “active” cases from their total of 568.

And in Lake County, Department of Health reports say only 58 of the 756 positive results remain in the “active” status.

Since the virus was reported in Tennessee, 111,101 cases have now been confirmed.

Of those cases, 65-percent or 73,259, are now recovered.

Tennessee has also recorded 1,117 deaths, which represents one-percent of the positive cases.