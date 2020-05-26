Tennessee Correction Commissioner Tony Parker of Union City is the commencement speaker for Dyersburg State Community College’s 50th annual commencement.

The virtual ceremony will recognize 455 candidates on June 11.

The College plans to offer graduates the option to attend a future in-person ceremony once it is deemed safe amid COVID-19 concerns.

Commissioner Parker, a 1993 DSCC alumnus, began his correctional career at the Lake County Regional Correctional Facility in 1983 before working his way up the ranks to warden of the Northwest Correctional Complex in 2003.

In 2016, Governor Bill Haslam appointed Parker to the position of commissioner of the TDOC, with Governor Bill Lee making the reappointment in January 2019.

The commencement ceremony will be held at the First Citizens National Bank Auditorium inside the Campus Activities Building on the Dyersburg campus with the virtual recording released on the College’s Facebook and YouTube pages.