A Correctional officer, from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, has plead guilty to federal civil rights charges of beating an inmate.

United States Attorney for Western Tennessee, Micheal Dunavant, announced that 29 year old Nathaniel Griffin made the plea to using unlawful force on an inmate.

The charges stemmed from an incident on, or about February 1st, when Griffin and four unnamed correctional officers entered the cell of an inmate in a mental health unit.

After the inmate spit, reports said the fellow inmates covered a surveillance camera and repeatedly punched the inmate, with Griffin making no attempt to stop the actions.

When the punching by the inmates ceased, reports said the inmate then spat on Griffin, with Griffin also punching the inmate several times.

When leaving the cell, reports said Griffin spoke with the other officers about concocting a false story of what happened to the inmate.

With his plea, Griffin now faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, with a sentencing date set for November 13th.

The case was investigated by the Memphis Division of the FBI, along with Tennessee Corrections and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.