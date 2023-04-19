Corry Essary Named New Principal at Obion County Central High School

Obion County Central High School will soon have a new principal.

Director of Schools, Tim Watkins, announced Corry Essary as the new principal, following the June retirement of current principal Barry Kendall.

Essary has served the past two years as assistant principal and athletic director at Central, after beginning his educational career in teaching and coaching in 2009.

Essary told Thunderbolt News he was excited at the opportunity to advance to the principal position in Troy.(AUDIO)

With the new job, Essary was asked about the transition from his current position.(AUDIO)

Kendall told Thunderbolt News that he plans on retiring following the completion of Summer school in June.