Meghan Cunningham Corvin is resigning as the UT Martin head equestrian coach and Kim Leiter will take over on an interim basis.

UTM Athletic Director Kurt McGuffin says, “Coach Corvin informed me of her decision to resign to pursue other professional opportunities and be closer to her family,” McGuffin said. “We are so appreciative of her efforts in launching our equestrian program and developing it into a national contender. We wish her nothing but the best and look forward to continuing our success under Coach Leiter.”

Corvin was hired as UT Martin’s first-ever head coach in 2005, guiding the program from its inaugural 2006-07 season through this fall. The Skyhawks have been selected to participate in the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Championship 11 times in Corvin’s tenure and have annually been ranked in the NCEA’s top-10 national poll.

The Pennsylvania native led the Skyhawks to the 2013 United Equestrian Conference championship and presided over 12 All-Americans during her storied 15-year tenure. Her squad also won the 2015 NCEA Sportsmanship Award.

“I’d like to thank all of my student-athletes over the years for the wonderful memories,” Corvin said. “It was a difficult decision but a resignation is the right move for myself and my family at this time. Without a doubt, Coach Leiter will do a great job as the next UT Martin head coach.”

Leiter is in her seventh season on the Skyhawk coaching staff in 2020-21 and has over 30 years of proven success in the equestrian field. A credentialed AQHA and NSBA judge, she has coached clients to AQHA World Championship and Top-10 titles in multiple events. During her collegiate riding career, she was the 1990 ISHA national champion in hunt seat equitation and was a finalist in horsemanship for the University of Findlay.

Born in Wisconsin, Leiter received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Findlay in 1993 and earned her Master’s degree from the University of Phoenix, Arizona.

“I’m very appreciative of Mr. McGuffin for giving me this opportunity,” Leiter said. “Coach Corvin is a close friend and I am honored to continue building off the foundation that she set here at UT Martin.”

The Skyhawks will be back in action this spring as a schedule is still in the process of being finalized. UT Martin returns 33 student-athletes – including a pair of two-time All-Americans – and welcomes in 13 newcomers this season.