Union City Council members have a approved a plan to repair the middle school tennis courts.

Board members unanimously accepted a proposal from Peebles Sports Courts for $22,800, with a motion to not exceed $50,000 to make all necessary repairs.

City Manager Kathy Dillon explained the initial work provided by Peebles.

Following the approval, Brent Callicott addressed the board for their actions.

No timetable was placed on when the work would take place.