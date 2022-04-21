Council Hears Plans of Purchase for Former Westover School

Union City Council members heard good news pertaining to the preservation of the former Westover School building, located on Florida Avenue.

At this week’s council meeting, City Manager Kathy Dillon said positive progress was being made for the location.(AUDIO)

Ethan Watson-Hogan, with Windermere Management, updated board members on his negotiations to the purchase the property from Emily Elliston, of Union City.(AUDIO)

Hogan told council members that rehabilitation will also include an agreement with the state on historical preservation of the main section.

Plans call for Hogan to update the council on the buildings progress at a June meeting.