The topic of tennis courts drew the longest debate during this week’s teleconference meeting of Union City Council members.

At the close of the meeting, Councilman Jim Douglas said he had received calls concerning the courts being closed.

Mayor Terry Hailey then explained the situation.

Parks and Recreation Director Ken Morris read the current park operations of eight other local cities, and said the decision on tennis was up to the Council.

Councilman Randy Barnes said he thought it was already agreed upon to keep the courts open.

Councilwoman Dianne Eskew said players need to be safe, if they are going to use the tennis courts.

Following additional discussion, members agreed to reopen the courts, with cones to be placed on every other court.

Morris was also going to place social distancing signage at the courts.