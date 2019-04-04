The proposed sale of the remaining land at the Industrial Park in Union City, has one Councilman wanting assurance of investment in a new location.

Following a unanimous vote this week to sell the remaining 375 acres to a proposed hemp processing industry, Councilman Jim Rippy said all proceeds should be earmarked for additional land.

With the industrial prospect speaking of 10 to 12 jobs with pay ranges over six-figures, Rippy said the time has come to entice those people to live in Union City.

The proposed hemp processing facility is projected to have a $150 million dollar investment to locate at the Industrial Park.