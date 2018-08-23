A Union City Council member offered a strong and passionate response, after an individual suggested the moving of a city statue.

During Tuesday’s city meeting, Marie Fee, who said she moved from Mississippi to Union City 13 years ago, approached the board concerning the military statue in Kiwanis Park.

Longtime Councilwoman Dianne Eskew addressed the comments, and said the statue represents a part of history.

Ms. Eskew then told Ms. Fee that she opposed the moving of the statue, and had never received any complaints concerning its location.

No additional discussion was held following Ms. Eskews comments.

