Union City police are urging businesses to be aware of counterfeit money.

Investigator Derrick O’Dell told Thunderbolt News that a rash of bogus money has been passed at several local businesses.

Investigator O’Dell said the majority of the counterfeit money has been in the denomination of $10 dollar bills, but an attempt was also made to pass a fake $100 dollar bill.

Police are now urging all businesses to check money being passed to avoid becoming a victim of the scam.