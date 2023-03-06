Counterfeit Money Found in Union City Church Collection Plate

Union City police were called to investigate counterfeit money received during a Sunday church service.

Police reports said officers went to Calvary Baptist Church, located on East Reelfoot Avenue, where they spoke with Associate Pastor David Hagan.

Reports said Pastor Hagan presented what he believed to be a counterfeit twenty-dollar bill.

The bogus money had been taken up in the offering plate, but it was not known who had passed it.

Union City police took the bogus bill and placed it into the evidence room.