Country Music Artists “BlackHawk” to Play Friday Night Banana Festival

Country music artists BlackHawk will take the stage tonight at the Banana Festival.

The group has had major success during their career, with their first self-titled album certified at two-times multi-platinum.

BlackHawk has released 11 albums over the years, which have produced numerous Top-10 singles.

The band will play a free concert on the Unity Park Stage at 7:30.

Also on the Banana Festival lineup for today is a Health Fair from 9:00 until 11:00 at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center.

Vendors in the downtown area will open at 9:00, followed by kids activities from 4:00 until 10:00.

The Banana Cabana will be held from 5:00 until 9:00 at the Pontotoc Building, with the beginning of entertainment at Unity Park starting at 6:00.