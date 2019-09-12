A screening of a new documentary exploring the roots, evolution, and importance of country music will be held tonight at UT Martin’s Watkins Auditorium.

“Country Music” is a 16-hour documentary from award-winning film maker Ken Burns and includes never-before-seen footage and photographs alongside interviews with more than 80 country music artists who tell the story of where the music started, how it has grown throughout the 20th century, and what role it plays in America’s heritage today.

The documentary will be shown in segments on WLJT-TV over the next few months.

Tonight’s screening is free and open to the public, and includes a live country music band, a panel discussion of the musical style, and refreshments for those in attendance.

The screening is rated PG-14.

Doors open at 5:30 and the screening is at 6:00.