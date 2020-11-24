Country music star Hal Ketchum passed away Monday night.

Ketchum’s wife Andrea made the announcement on Facebook.

The post stated the 67 year old Ketchum passed away peacefully at the family home, due to complications of dementia.

He was a member of the Grand Ole Opry, and was known for his 1991 debut album “Past the Point of Rescue”, which included the hits “Small Town Saturday Night”, “I Know Where Love Lives” and “Five O’Clock World”.

The album was certified as gold, for sales in excess of 500,000.