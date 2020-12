Weakley County and city offices are open abbreviated hours this week.

The Weakley County Courthouse will be closing Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday in observance of the Christmas holiday with county offices reopening on Monday.

Meanwhile, Martin City Hall will close at noon Thursday and will be closed Friday and Monday for Christmas with city offices reopening on Tuesday.

Dresden, Gleason, Greenfield, and Sharon City Halls will be closed Thursday and Friday and reopen Monday.