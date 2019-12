County and city offices will once again have abbreviated hours for a mid-week holiday.

The Weakley County Courthouse and county offices and departments will be closed Wednesday for New Year’s Day and reopen regular hours Thursday morning.

The city halls and city departments in Dresden, Gleason, Greenfield, and Martin will all be closed Wednesday, with the Sharon City Hall and departments closing tomorrow and Wednesday for New Year’s Day.

UT Martin offices will also be closed Wednesday.