County Commission Chairman Elected; Ambulance Board Approved

Obion County Commissioners have again appointed Ralph Puckett as the Legislative Chairman.

By a unanimous vote, board members selected Puckett, of South Fulton, who is thought to be the longest serving County Commission Chairman in Tennessee.

The Commission also reappointed Allen Nohsey as the Chairman Pro-Tem.

During this week’s meeting, Mayor Benny McGuire also named the members of the new Oversight Board for the Ambulance Service.(AUDIO)

The board was established following recent discussion by the county commission, and administrators of the local ambulance service.