County Commission Explains Three Star Benefits; Announces South Fulton Grant

Thanks to accreditation from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, city’s and towns in Obion County have received needed grant dollars.

The latest city to benefit from Obion County’s “Three-Star” status is South Fulton.

“Three Star” is the highest benchmark level, and helps rural and urban communities achieve excellence in community development and improves the lives of residents.

During Monday’s County Commission meeting at the Public Library, Commissioner Sam Sinclair Jr. explained the significance of the rating.(AUDIO)

After explaining the history of the grant program, Sinclair announced the latest funding grant for South Fulton.(AUDIO)

This is the second sewer grant awarded to the City of South Fulton.