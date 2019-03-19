Despite a passionate speech about the Everett Stewart Regional Airport Board, Chairman Dr. Chris Gooch was not extended another term by the Obion County Commission on Monday.

During the monthly County Commission meeting at the Public Library in Union City, a second vote on a two year term for Dr. Gooch was defeated by an 11-to-8 vote.

Commissioner Donnie Braswell, who was one of three members of the airport study committee, submitted recommendations by the committee that included new members for the board.

Gooch then spoke to the Commission and those in attendance about the committee investigation.

Dr. Gooch defended those on the Airport Board, and said each has been the target of unfair criticism.

After 10 of the investigated items were approved by the Commission, the vote then came to accept new two year terms for Airport board members Stoney Orton and Dr. Gooch.

Mayor Benny McGuire then announced that Orton had resigned his seat, with Sammy McCollum recommended and approved by a unanimous vote.

The board then voted on the appointment of chairman Dr. Gooch, with a vote to accept for a two year term of 11-to-8.

Following discussion, Commissioner Terry Roberts, who was a member of the study committee, said he wanted to change his vote from “yes” to “no” against Gooch.

County Attorney Steve Conley then informed Commission Chairman Ralph Puckett that a vote was needed by the full Commission to approve a new vote on the board appointment.

Following a 19-0 vote to allow a second vote for Dr. Gooch, the Commission voted 11-8 not to retain him at the airport.

During the second vote, Roberts, Blake Cheatam and Eugene Hudgins all change their votes.

Mayor McGuire said he will now submit a name of replacement for Dr. Gooch at the next meeting.