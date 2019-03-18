The Martin Middle School and Westview Lady Chargers will be recognized during Monday night’s meeting of the Weakley County Commission.

The Martin Middle School Lady Chargers won the first TMSAA State Championship, while the Westview Lady Chargers won the runner-up Silver Ball at the TSSAA Class AA state championship.

Both teams will be recognized during Monday night’s meeting at the Weakley County Courthouse at 5:30 in the County Commission Courtroom.

Prior to tonight’s county commission meeting, in honor of National Ag Week, the Farm Bureau Ag Simulator will be set up on the court square from 3:30 to 5:30.