Just two weeks after strong debate to possibly move forward with a county hotel-motel tax, the issue appears dead for now in Obion County.

County Commissioners were faced with plans of a three-percent county tax, that was forwarded by the Budget Committee.

Committee Chairman Sam Sinclair began the discussion as an individual commissioner, expressing long hours of studies, as a reason to not seek approval of an increase.

With hopes of hiring a full time tourism director, Sinclair then explained the City of Union City’s five-percent hotel-motel tax plan.

Sinclair said he felt an additional tax increase would drive tourists to other cities for lodging, which was debated by Commissioner Rob Holman.

Commission Chairman Ralph Puckett ask for a request to proceed with the tax proposal, which failed to receive a motion.