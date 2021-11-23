County Commissioners Vote Twice to Fund Discovery Park Marketing

Obion County Commissioners were forced to vote twice on Monday, dealing with a contribution request to Discovery Park of America.

County Budget Committee Chairman Sam Sinclair Jr. made a presentation to support the request for $60,000 to fund a marketing media campaign.(AUDIO)

Following the presentation, Commissioner Donnie Braswell questioned Sinclair on the possible consequences of awarding funds to only one entity.(AUDIO)

Commissioner Terry Roberts issued a question about a deficit in funding, which was answered by Discovery Park employee Mary Nita Bondurant.(AUDIO)

An initial vote failed to award the $60,000 from the federal funds, when the required eleven votes were not received.

Later in the meeting, Commissioner James Gray requested a re-vote on the matter, with money to be donated from county tourism funds.

A vote by the Commission then yielded a 12-to-7 margin in favor of the request by Discovery Park.