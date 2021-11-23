November 23, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. County Commissioners Vote…

County Commissioners Vote Twice to Fund Discovery Park Marketing

County Commissioners Vote Twice to Fund Discovery Park Marketing

Obion County Budget Committee Chairman Sam Sinclair Jr. talks with Commissioners about federal funds for Discovery Park’s marketing plan…..(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)

Obion County Commissioners were forced to vote twice on Monday, dealing with a contribution request to Discovery Park of America.

County Budget Committee Chairman Sam Sinclair Jr. made a presentation to support the request for $60,000 to fund a marketing media campaign.(AUDIO)

 

Following the presentation, Commissioner Donnie Braswell questioned Sinclair on the possible consequences of awarding funds to only one entity.(AUDIO)

 

Commissioner Terry Roberts issued a question about a deficit in funding, which was answered by Discovery Park employee Mary Nita Bondurant.(AUDIO)

 

An initial vote failed to award the $60,000 from the federal funds, when the required eleven votes were not received.

Later in the meeting, Commissioner James Gray requested a re-vote on the matter, with money to be donated from county tourism funds.

A vote by the Commission then yielded a 12-to-7 margin in favor of the request by Discovery Park.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology