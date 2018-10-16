The Weakley County HEED and Finance, Ways, and Means Committees met Monday morning to elect a chairperson and vice-chairperson for each committee.

In the HEED meeting, committee members elected David Hawks as the chairperson, with Gary Eddings elected to serve as vice-chair.

In the Finance, Ways, and Means meeting that followed, Eric Owen was elected chairperson, with Roger Donaldson elected as vice-chair.

Weakley County Communications Director Erica Moore was elected to serve as recording secretary for both committees.

