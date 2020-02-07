The Weakley County Election Commission is minus one commissioner following the resignation of April Lieberman Wednesday night.

In an email to State Election Commission Chairman Greg Duckett and shared with Thunderbolt Radio News, Lieberman, of Dresden, resigned over what she calls “voter suppression of the Democratic Primary.”

In her resignation, Lieberman states that the Weakley County Election Office did not notify the public of the voter registration deadline, and that Elections Administrator Alex Britt stated on the record during the Commission’s meeting Monday night his intention to downplay and not publicize Weakley County’s new satellite voting location in Martin.

Talking with Thunderbolt Radio News Thursday afternoon, Britt says neither his office, nor any of the other Election Commissioners have received a resignation letter from Lieberman, and that a representative of Chairman Duckett said he’d also not received a resignation letter.

Britt was in the Thunderbolt Radio & Digital studios in Martin Tuesday to record a scheduled “30 Minutes” program airing this weekend, in which he discussed the upcoming early voting period, as well as the new satellite early voting location in Martin.

(photo: Weakley County Election Commissioners Wendell Verdell, Britan Coleman, John Freeman, Amy Lewellen, and April Lieberman)