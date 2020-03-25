Starting today (Wednesday), the Obion County Courthouse will be closed to in-person business.

With the courthouse being one of the last to remain open, following the coronavirus pandemic, County Mayor Benny McGuire said the decision to close was hard to make.

Mayor McGuire addressed to possible length of closure and other county departments.

During the temporary closure, Mayor McGuire said drop boxes will be established at the South door for customers to use.

If special business does require admittance into the courthouse, an Obion County deputy will be stationed to help provide assistance.