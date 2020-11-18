Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire has issued a mask mandate in the county.

Effective at midnight on Thursday, Obion County residents and visitors will be required to wear a mask, or face covering, in all public places.

Mayor McGuire said the mandate was issued following a continued rise in COVID-19 cases in the county, as well as surrounding counties.

Mayor McGuire urges all residents to adhere to the wearing of a mask for the respect and protection of all citizens.

The mandate will remain in affect until December 31st.