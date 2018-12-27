Each of Tennessee’s 95 counties saw a drop in unemployment for the month of November.

Lauderdale, McNairy, Hardeman, Lake, Obion, and Haywood counties are among the ten counties with the highest unemployment in Tennessee.

Lauderdale County has the state’s highest unemployment at 5.8 percent.

Locally, Obion County’s November jobless rate was 4.8 percent, while Lake County’s unemployment rate for November was 4.9 percent.

Weakley County saw its jobless rate drop four-tenths of a percentage point from 4.3 percent to 3.9.

Henry County’s unemployment dropped eight-tenths of a percent from 4.7 to 3.9.

Carroll County also saw its jobless rate drop eight-tenths of a percent from 5.4 to 4.6.

Gibson County’s unemployment rate for November was 4.2 percent, down half a percent from the previous month.

Ninety-one counties had an unemployment rate of 5 percent or lower during the month and only four counties had a rate higher than 5 percent.

Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate for November decreased from 3.7 percent to 3.6 percent. Nationally, unemployment held steady for the third consecutive month at 3.7 percent.