A couple is charged with child abuse after children living in their Dresden home were exposed to methamphetamine.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randal McGowan says 27-year-old Kristin Leann Goode of Dresden and 29-year-old James Cory Lane of Union City are both charged with Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect under Haley’s Law.

Captain McGowan says the three children, ages 9, 2, and 1, all had hair follicle tests show a positive result for methamphetamine.

According to McGowan, the couple had previously taken a drug screen at the request of the Department of Children’s Services and failed them for numerous drugs including methampetamine.

