The Union City parents of a two-month old baby, who was hospitalized with multiple fractures, will appear in court today.

22 year old DaQuan Green and 21 year old Roneshia Albea were taken taken into custody Friday on Class-A felony charges of aggravated child abuse.

Union City police reports said investigators were notified of the child being sent to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital with multiple fractures.

Once examined at the hospital, the child was found to have 19 fractures, including two to the skull, thirteen to its ribs and four leg fractures.

Following an investigation, Union City police made the arrest of the parents.

Both are being held without bond in the Obion County Jail, and will appear at 1:00 Monday for arraignment in front of General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith.