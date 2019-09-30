A court date has been set for an Obion County man on sex charges involving minors.

45 year old Timothy Ray Jackson, of Troy-Hickman Road, will appear at the Obion County Courthouse on October 10th.

Following an investigation by the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson was arrested and charged with two counts each of aggravated sexual battery and solicitation of a minor to observe sexual conduct.

During his arraignment in front of General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith last week, Jackson was given a $250,000 bond on the charges.