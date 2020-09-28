A trial date has been set for a Union City man charged with the 2019 stabbing death of a UT-Martin student.

Obion County Circuit Court Clerk records show the trial of 32 year old Tony Markee Mosley has been planned for the week of May 17th thru the 21st.

Mosley is charged with first degree murder, and abuse of a corps, for the May 11th death of 20 year old DeCora Alexander, of South Fulton.

The body of Ms. Alexander was discovered by deputies in Mosley’s home on Joe Fry Lane outside of Union City.

An autopsy performed on Ms. Alexander indicated the cause of death was due to multiple stab wounds to her hands, face, abdomen and chest.

Mosley was initially held at a Nashville facility following his preliminary hearing, but has been incarcerated at the Obion County Jail since a grand jury indictment last October.