Court Date Tuesday for Hickman Man Charged With Attempted Murder

A man being held in the Fulton County Detention Center for attempted murder will appear in court today.

43 year old Jason R. Smith, of Hickman, will have a preliminary hearing in Fulton County District Court on the charges.

Smith is charged with shooting multiple times at the vehicle of 36 year old Rod Kinney, also of Hickman, following an altercation between the two men on July 21st.

Police reports said Kinney was inside his vehicle, which was struck by nine rounds from a .9-milimeter handgun.

Kinney was not struck by any of the gun shots, but Smith received a head injury during the initial altercation and was transported by ambulance to the hospital in Mayfield.

Jason Smith turned himself into law enforcement authorities on July 24th, and is being held at the Fulton County Detention Center of a $50,000 bond.