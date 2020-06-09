A recent ruling by the United States Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, could have huge impacts for farming operations.

A June 3rd ruling vacated the federal registration for the dicamba products of Xtendimax, FeXapan and Engenia.

A three judge panel concluded the Environmental Protection Agency had “failed entirely” to acknowledge the risks of dicamba, when extending registration two additional years in 2018.

Weakley County Agriculture Extension Agent Jeff Lannom explained the importance of the weed killing product for the farm.

Lannom also said the court ruling was very untimely for this years soybean and cotton producers.

Following the ruling, the EPA issued a statement in-part saying they were “disappointed with the decision”, which could disrupt America’s food supply.

The statement said the ruling implicates millions of acres of crops, and millions of dollars already spent by farmers for the season.