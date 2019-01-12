A Dyer County native and Tennessee’s only female Court of Appeals judge has been appointed to serve as one of Governor-elect Bill Lee’s senior advisers.

Brandon Gibson is the first woman the newly-elected Republican has added to his team of senior advisers since winning the governor’s seat in November.

Judge Gibson told Thunderbolt Radio News about three key areas Governor Lee will focus on after his inauguration.

Judge Gibson says it’s an honor to serve Tennessee on Governor-Lee’s cabinet.

Lee’s transition team says Gibson will focus on long-term initiatives, such as criminal justice reform and prioritizing the needs of rural communities.

Lee’s inauguration is scheduled for January 19th in Nashville.