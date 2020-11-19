A joint holiday effort in Union City by local banks, law enforcement officers and Thunderbolt Broadcasting, has been canceled until next year.

“Blue Lights and Banks” was organized to collected canned foods, toys and monetary donations to help needy families during the Christmas season.

The collection event took place each year in December, in front of the Courthouse Christmas tree in Union City.

Joe Ward, with First Citizens National Bank, explained the decision to cancel.(AUDIO)

Ward said items can be taken to the Union City Police Department, Obion County Sheriff’s Office and Thunderbolt Broadcasting studios in Union City.

All collected items will go to Chimes for Charity.