A satellite office for the Obion County Courthouse will begin operations on Monday.

The new site was made possible following the County Commissions $50,000 purchase of the former First Citizens National Bank drive-thru location on First Street.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, County Court Clerk Crystal Crain said she sees the drive-thru service as being a tremendous benefit to local residents.

Ms. Crain said the off-courthouse site will begin with one employee and one lane of service, which could be expanded in the future if the demand grows.

She said a non-cash drop box can also be used at the drive-thru, which will be checked daily.

The Obion County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at the 324 South First Street location Friday morning at 8:00.