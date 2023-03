Funeral services for Mr. Courtney Rea, age 40, of Martin, will be Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Martin Church of Christ.

Burial will be in the East Side Cemetery in Martin.

Visitation will be Friday, March 31, 2023, from 4:00 until 7:00 and Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 11:00 until service time at the church.