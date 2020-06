The beginning of June meant the reopening of courts in the State of Kentucky.

First Circuit Judge Tim Langford, of Hickman, told Thunderbolt News about the return of having people in the courtroom.

Despite the reopening, Judge Langford said jury trials will not be allowed until August 1st.

With the return to courtroom trials will come the possible issue of seating potential jurors.

Judge Langford presides over the Western Kentucky counties of Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle and Ballard.