COVID-19 Cases Continue to Drop in Area

Positive cases of COVID-19 in the local area continue to drop.

Tennessee Department of Health reports for Wednesday showed Obion County with only four confirmed cases.

The number comes after 4,623 positive cases have been recorded since March 28th of 2020.

In Weakley County, Wednesday’s report showed eight positive cases remain from the 4,238 recorded since April of last year.

Also in the area, Lake County was shown with two cases, Carroll and Gibson County with 10 and Henry County with 13.

The latest report also showed that 11 of Tennessee’s 95 counties now have no positive cases of the virus.