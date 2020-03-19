The number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus jumped to 154 Thursday.

The Tennessee Department of Health also reports one confirmed case in Dyer County, the first case of the virus in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey gave an update on the state’s cases during a media briefing Thursday…

During Thursday’s briefing in Nashville, Governor Bill Lee offered encouragement to Tennesseans during a difficult time.

Governor Lee also praised the state’s school systems and educators for working to make sure the students are still getting healthy meals while schools are closed.