After seeing numbers drop to single digits and even zero active cases, Northwest Tennessee counties are seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

Dyer County is reporting a total of 141 cases with 77 active and Obion County reports 71 total cases with 24 active.

Last week, Weakley County had dropped to zero active cases, but as of Friday is reporting 10 active and 39 total cases.

Crockett County reports 11 active cases and 25 total with three deaths.

Health officials urge citizens to continue practicing social distancing and to wear a mask or facial covering when out in public.