The latest update by the Tennessee Department of Health shows 615 positive, or presumptive positive cases of coronavirus, since January 21st.

The official update revealed two deaths attributed to the virus.

Davidson County still leads the state with 164 cases, but Shelby County’s numbers are growing rapidly with 93 confirmed cases.

For Northwest Tennessee, the official state report showed Dyer County and Carroll County with two cases, and Gibson County one.

The latest information still indicates the age group of 21-to-30 with the highest rate of cases at 184, followed by 31-to-40 with 116 cases.