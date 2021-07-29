COVID-19 Cases Rising in Obion and Local Counties

Positive cases of the COVID-19 virus are on the rise in the local area.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health on Thursday, Obion County is now at 42 cases, which is up from Tuesday’s report of 35.

Obion County had recently dropped to only four positive cases.

In Thursday’s report, Weakley County had increased to 53 positive cases.

Gibson County shows COVID cases on the rise with 181, Henry County at 102 and Dyer County at 99.

Health officials have stressed the need nationwide for vaccinations due to the new COVID variant.

Anyone needing their COVID-19 vaccinations can come to the Obion County Health Department and receive the free shots.