COVID-19 Cases Rising; Western Kentucky Schools Requiring Masks

Positive cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in Northwest Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Health report from Thursday showed 89 cases in Obion County, an increase of 19 from Tuesday’s report.

Weakley County was shown with 83 positive cases.

Gibson County has now passed the 300 mark, with 307 reported on Thursday.

Dyer County was reported with 151 and Henry County 141.

Due to rising numbers in Western Kentucky, both the McCracken County and Graves County School Systems started this week with masks required for students and staff.

Masks will also be required for students in the Mayfield Independent School System and Murray School System when they begin classes next week.