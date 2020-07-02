Officials with the Union City Public Works Department say the COVID-19 pandemic created much additional work.

Public Works Director Jason Moss told Thunderbolt News about the increased needs of their services to the community.

With the early fears and concerns about the new virus, Moss said he was able to schedule employees to help secure their safety.

The Director said some minor services, such as tractor mowing on city right-of-ways and some storm drain cleaning did slow down for a period of time.

The Union City Public Works Department has 25 employees.